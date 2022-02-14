The statue of John Deighton, known as Gassy Jack, was toppled by a women’s march on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (cjquaschnick/Twitter)

The statue of John Deighton, known as Gassy Jack, was toppled by a women’s march on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (cjquaschnick/Twitter)

‘Gassy Jack’ statue toppled in Vancouver during women’s memorial march

Advocates say that John Deighton’s marriage to a 12-year-old makes him an ill-fitting icon for the area

The statue of Gassy Jack, an 1860s business owner after whom Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood is named, has been toppled.

Members of the 31st annual Women’s Memorial March pulled down the statue midday Monday (Feb. 14).

An online petition with more than 23,063 signatures has called on the City of Vancouver to remove the statue of John Deighton.

The petition states that Deighton, then around 40, married a 12-year-old Indigenous girl. Indigenous groups have spoken about the harms done by allowing the statue to stand.

Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said in a social media post that she believed a process was already underway to consult with Indigenous leaders about the statue’s future.

“My understanding was there was a respectful engagement process underway with First Nations leaders to seek their counsel and guidance on how to proceed with with Gassy Jack and the truth of his legacy,” Kirby-Yung posted on social media.

In a statement, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the city had been in consultations with Squamish Nation on the “right way” to remove the statue and “recognize the truth of John Deighton’s harmful legacy.”

He called Monday’s actions “damaging” and said they undermined the reconciliation work being down with Squamish Nation.

Vancouver police said they are investigating the incident but that so far, no arrests have been made.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
UPDATE: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act as ‘illegal blockades’ drag on
Next story
Grand Forks man found dead after ‘tragic accident,’ Mounties say

Just Posted

An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty
Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

Kaslo Village Hall. File photo
Councillor storms out of Kaslo council debate on vaccine mandate action

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 31 at the Castleview Care Centre. File photo
UPDATE: One death connected to Castleview Care Centre COVID outbreak

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar Quad chairlift was destroyed by an act of arson the day the resort opened on December 18. RCR photo.
KAR, RCR offering $100K reward for information leading to arrest in resort arson investigation