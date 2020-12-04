Artwork on display at the Creston Arts and Crafts Studio. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Artwork on display at the Creston Arts and Crafts Studio. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Future uncertain for Creston Arts and Crafts Studio

“It would be sad to see it go. We’ve had a lot of locals come in and say how glad they are to see all this local art.”

A volunteer at the Creston Arts and Crafts Studio is unsure if the local art gallery and shop will return in the new year.

“It’s still up in the air,” said Val van der Poel, a multimedia artist and volunteer at the studio. “We have this building on a temporary basis, and when the owner decides what he wants to do with it — we don’t know when that will happen.”

The studio, which is run by volunteers, opened this past summer and houses artwork created by 19 local artists; Christmas ornaments, acrylics, paper quillings, paintings on feathers, scarfs, pillowcases, jewellery and more.

READ MORE: New Creston art studio to showcase local artists

The funds from items purchased go directly to the artist, while the studio retains a commission for every item sold.

“We’re paying a very minimal commission which goes to the building owner. It helps pay for the lights, the heat,” said van der Poel. “But it certainly doesn’t cover our rental costs. So we’re just waiting.”

Even if the shop did remain open in the new year, van der Poel said that she anticipates that sales will go down from January through March.

“Are the artists even going to want to stay? Coming in just to keep it open for a sale maybe once a week?” she said.

The studio, which is located next door to Lectric Avenue on Canyon Street, is renting out the space until the end of the month, but their last day of operations is on Dec. 24.

“It would be sad to see it go. We’ve had a lot of locals come in and say how glad they are to see all this local art,” said van der Poel. “They’re reasonably priced for the most part. We’ve got some pricier items. But the future is definitely uncertain.”

She added that the studio “adds a lot of possibilities” for community members.

“People come in and they can see that we have so many different varieties of art. … It inspires people,” she said. “Even if they’re not buying, it gives them creativity, and beauty to see and to appreciate.”

The shop is open every day except for Sundays. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m from Monday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Store hours for Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Used oil recycling facility at Creston’s Comfort Welding receives upgrade

Just Posted

Artwork on display at the Creston Arts and Crafts Studio. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Future uncertain for Creston Arts and Crafts Studio

“It would be sad to see it go. We’ve had a lot of locals come in and say how glad they are to see all this local art.”

Comfort Welding staff member Matt Staite inside the facility’s new sea container. Photo: Kari Kylo
Used oil recycling facility at Creston’s Comfort Welding receives upgrade

A 20-foot modified sea container was implemented, which houses a new 2,200-litre tank that has replaced the facility’s old collection tank

The Village of Salmo has told Cody Puckett and Ashley Nelson that clearing land at this property doesn’t constitute building a property according to a bylaw. Photo: Submitted
Work in progress? Salmo family, village at odds over property construction

Cody Puckett says he’s being evicted from his own land, which the village disputes

Creston’s historic grain elevators were purchased in 2018 by the Columbia Basin Trust, who will begin work to restore the structures in 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Columbia Basin Trust seeking community input for future uses of Creston grain elevators

One of the top-rated ideas submitted by a resident is converting the site into a climbing gym

Finn Lydon. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Winlaw boy reported missing has been found

Finn Lydon was was located last evening

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of paymens for household incomes up to $175,000

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

Most Read