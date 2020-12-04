Future uncertain for Creston Arts and Crafts Studio

“It would be sad to see it go. We’ve had a lot of locals come in and say how glad they are to see all this local art.”

A volunteer at the Creston Arts and Crafts Studio is unsure if the local art gallery and shop will return in the new year.

“It’s still up in the air,” said Val van der Poel, a multimedia artist and volunteer at the studio. “We have this building on a temporary basis, and when the owner decides what he wants to do with it — we don’t know when that will happen.”

The studio, which is run by volunteers, opened this past summer and houses artwork created by 19 local artists; Christmas ornaments, acrylics, paper quillings, paintings on feathers, scarfs, pillowcases, jewellery and more.

The funds from items purchased go directly to the artist, while the studio retains a commission for every item sold.

“We’re paying a very minimal commission which goes to the building owner. It helps pay for the lights, the heat,” said van der Poel. “But it certainly doesn’t cover our rental costs. So we’re just waiting.”

Even if the shop did remain open in the new year, van der Poel said that she anticipates that sales will go down from January through March.

“Are the artists even going to want to stay? Coming in just to keep it open for a sale maybe once a week?” she said.

The studio, which is located next door to Lectric Avenue on Canyon Street, is renting out the space until the end of the month, but their last day of operations is on Dec. 24.

“It would be sad to see it go. We’ve had a lot of locals come in and say how glad they are to see all this local art,” said van der Poel. “They’re reasonably priced for the most part. We’ve got some pricier items. But the future is definitely uncertain.”

She added that the studio “adds a lot of possibilities” for community members.

“People come in and they can see that we have so many different varieties of art. … It inspires people,” she said. “Even if they’re not buying, it gives them creativity, and beauty to see and to appreciate.”

The shop is open every day except for Sundays. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m from Monday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Store hours for Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

