Furnish a life well-lived and sponsor a room at Swan Valley Lodge

Staff at Swan Valley Lodge accept a donation of $3,000 towards new furniture for their residents from the Creston Lions Club. (Submitted)

Swan Valley Lodge is still in need of help raising $180,000 to purchase new bedroom furniture for their residents.

The Starlite Campaign, hosted by East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH), ran through November and December raising approximately $30,000 in community donations.

Brenna Baker, executive director of EKFH, said the campaign will be ongoing until they reach their goal.

“It’s been awesome to see so many new donors,” said Baker. “We’ve heard from lots of people who are very thankful that we’re doing this because they’ve had, or do have, loved ones at Swan Valley Lodge.”

Funding for updated furnishings are often not a priority in the budget, but it’s important to make the residents feel at home and cared for, she said.

There are 60 rooms in need of new furnishings, including a dressers, wardrobes, nightstands, and beds. The current furniture is over 20 years old and made of wood, which Baker said is cause for concern because the porous materials are not “COVID-friendly”.

“Any individuals, businesses, or non-profits who are interested in sponsoring an entire room can do so for $3,000,” said Baker. “Those that do will have a plaque put up in their name or their organization’s name or in memory of someone.”

The initiative to sponsor a room was kicked off by the the Creston Lions Club and Demetre’s Catering. Demetre Karountzos, who is also a Lion, organizes the annual No One Eats Alone Christmas Dinner along with his daughter Tracy. Members of the Lions assisted in packaging takeout meals for those in need to celebrate the holiday.

This year, the dinner generated $600 in donations. The Creston Lions Club topped that off with an additional $2,400 to sponsor a room at Swan Valley Lodge.

“We want to put the challenge out to the rest of the individuals and businesses in our community to meet or beat our donation,” said Ken Sommerfeld, treasurer for the Creston Lions Club. “

Visit ekfh.ca or call 1-877-489-6481 to make a donation or find out more information.

