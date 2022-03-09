Fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary cancer patients now underway

Lee Page began fundraising in memory of his wife after she died of cancer at KBRH in January 2018

Lee Page started the campaign at Kurtis’ No Frills in honour of his wife Kim, saying, “One small act of kindness can change the world when it’s multiplied by many.” After Lee passed away in July 2020, store owner Kurtis MacGillivray and his staff committed to carrying on the annual fundraiser for cancer care at the hospital in Trail. Photo: Trail Times

Give a Daisy Memorial Campaign at No Frills in Trail launched this week — signalling that spring is in the air and the community is coming together for a fifth straight year to support a benevolent cause.

Lee Page started the daisy fundraiser at the store in March 2018 to honour his wife Kim Page, after she succumbed to cancer at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in January that year. Lee himself was diagnosed with cancer soon after, and passed away in July 2020, a few short months after the third campaign.

As promised to their friend and colleague, store owner Kurtis MacGillivray and his staff at Kurtis’ No Frills are continuing Lee’s fundraiser by selling paper daisies now — and until March 19 — to raise money for cancer care at KBRH.

“Our team is very excited and proud to continue the daisy campaign and look forward to continuing for many years to come,” MacGillivray said.

The daisy campaign has brought in close to $55,000 to date: $16,518 for palliative care at KBRH; and $38,373 for oncology care at KBRH. This year the donations will continue to go to the KBRH oncology department.

“The KBRH Health Foundation is honored to partner with Kurtis’ No Frills for the fifth annual Give a Daisy Memorial Campaign, in honor of Lee and Kim Page,” Lisa Pasin, foundation executive director, said. “All proceeds improve care for oncology patients at KBRH. It is our hope that through the generosity of our community during this week of daisy sales, we can continue to ensure the equipment is state of the art and the patient experience is positive and supportive in the oncology department at KBRH.”

Money is raised by purchasing paper daisies — one for $5 or five for $20. The paper daisy is then entered into a draw for prizes at the end of the campaign. While paper daisies are available for purchase at the tills, for anyone who wishes to give to the cause but can’t get to the mall, there is an option to call the KBRH Health Foundation and donate over the phone via credit card.

For those that would like to contribute monetarily through the foundation, tax receipts will be issued again this year.

To contact the foundation or make a donation call 250.364.3424 or visit www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca.

“This campaign has truly exemplified the kindness of a community and we want to thank everyone that has participated in the past and hope you will join us once again to repay kind with kind,” Pasin said. “In honor of Lee and Kim Page, we thank you.”

