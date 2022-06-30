From an idea to reality: Building a community gazebo at Creston’s TAPS

Submitted by Maureen Cameron, TAPS Community Liaison

For the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in disruptions to in-person services and programs at TAPS (Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors). However, we were able to keep serving our seniors through our day program by making adjustments, taking advantage of technological resources (such as Uber phone conferencing), and providing in-person connections and services at people’s homes. What we missed most was our face-to-face weekly choir and band sessions. Perhaps what we needed was an outdoor meeting space giving us options no matter what the COVID restrictions might be.

A long time has passed since Valley Community Services, on behalf of TAPS, proposed the idea and began fundraising to create an outdoor covered space. We are pleased to now be announcing the official dedication on July 7 at 12 p.m. This space is a Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) asset located on the Creston and District Community Complex property to create a community gathering space, when TAPS is not using it for their day program. It is located beside the Rotacrest Hall, which houses both TAPS and the New Horizons Seniors Society.

You are welcome to join us for the dedication at the gazebo to acknowledge the contributors who believed in and supported this project since its inception in 2020 – from the original application process, fundraising initiatives, and partner planning to permissions and tendering processes (as well as weather and supply challenges). We will take this opportunity to thank our partners, funders, and donors who helped bring this to fruition and the contractors and builders for the site preparation, design, and construction. Many thanks to Dustin Rogers and crew, RDCK staff, and Roctek Products Ltd. for making a beautiful space!

On July 7, TAPS seniors will participate with a sing-along of favourite songs and an official dedication will honour the following supporters: Regional District of Central Kootenay, Creston Valley Rotary Club, Creston Rotary Club, Creston Valley Community Foundation, Creston and District Credit Union, Columbia Basin Trust, Creston New Horizons Seniors Society, the Chuck Page fundraiser, and an anonymous donor.

For information on public access for booking use of the gazebo, please contact TAPS at 250-428-5585. For more information on our program, refer to Valley Community Services at www.valley.services or call 250-428-5547.

