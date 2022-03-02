Friends of Kootenay Lake hosting 8th annual summit

The eighth annual Kootenay Lake Summit has extended an open invitation to take part in two virtual panels with topics relevant to the local lake and watershed.

This is a popular event hosted by Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society that brings together community members, environmental professionals, government representatives, First Nations, Industry personnel and other interest groups to learn about Kootenay Lake, network, and strengthen the community’s collective capacity in stewardship.

In the fall of 2021, a survey was conducted to find out which issues Kootenay Lake residents were the most passionate in learning more about.

The two most popular issues were:

1. Envisioning sustainable boating on Kootenay Lake

2. Restoring Kootenay Lake’s fisheries

Those interested in voicing their concerns can join the summit to ask questions and engage in the conversation from 8 to 9:30 p.m. (MST) each evening. The first topic will be discussed on March 8, and the second topic on March 9.

Each evening will feature a panel of four knowledge keepers who will be answering questions and leading the discussion. It is a great opportunity to get involved and learn more from the experts about the past, present, and future of boating and fisheries on the lake.

For more information or to register, visit www.friendsofkootenaylake.ca.

