(Pixabay photo)

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slipper, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the Fraser Valley and Interior, calling for freezing rain beginning Friday night.

The national weather agency said that flurries are expected to last into Saturday morning due to warm air combining with near or below zero temperatures. The weather bulletin is in effect for the Okanagan, South Thompson, Fraser Valley and 100 Mile House.

As the temperatures rise above zero the freezing rain will likely turn into showers, forecasters said.

Drivers are urged to use caution as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become ice and slippert overnight.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing
Next story
Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Just Posted

Creston Valley Arts Council host 2019 Christmas Arts and Craft Market

Submitted by the Creston Valley Arts Council It’s that lovely time of… Continue reading

Santa for Seniors returns to Creston

For the fourth year in a row, Tigz Designs will deliver Christmas… Continue reading

Krafty Kronys disband after 14 years of service

Krafty Kronys has been raising funds for the Therapeutic Activation Program for… Continue reading

Creston RCMP assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Footlighters ringing in season with White Christmas

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society High-energy tap dancing. Classic Irving Berlin songs… Continue reading

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slipper, Environment Canada warns

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Most Read