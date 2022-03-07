Freedom Mobile proposing three cell towers in Castlegar

Freedom Mobile is hoping to build towers in Castlegar in order to launch a new network

Freedom Mobile is hoping to build three cell towers in Castlegar in order to launch a new network.

Residents within the vicinity of the proposed towers were notified by mail in the past few weeks of the company’s intentions. The notifications are part of the process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the federal regulator that has jurisdiction over the approval and placement of telecommunication installations.

The towers are proposed for 1306 Columbia Avenue, 1919 Minto Road and 4130 Minto Road.

1306 Columbia Avenue is the current location of Kootenay Cannabis. The proposed tower would be built on the north corner of the property and is a 45-metre monopole. According to documents mailed to the neighbourhood, the installation will include three wireless antennae, four microwave dishes at the top of the pole and a canopied equipment compound containing two accessory outdoor cabinets on a concrete pad. The facility would be enclosed by a 1.8 m secured fence and occupy a 10 m by 6 m area on private property.

1919 Columbia Avenue is the current location of City Furniture. Freedom Mobile says this tower will be similar to the one at 1306 Columbia Avenue.

4130 Minto Road is the current location of Brandt Tractor.

Construction on each project is estimated to be 30 to 45 days.

Freedom Mobile says the City of Castlegar has received the current proposals, but ISED has exclusive jurisdiction over approvals. The installations are exempt from environmental assessments under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act.

Castlegar’s planning manager Meeri Durand says the city would not normally provide comment on this type of proposal but based on community feedback, city council could make a resolution regarding the proposal.

Freedom Mobile says “the radio installations will be installed and operated to comply with Health Canada’s Safety Code 6 for the protection of the public including any combined effects of nearby installations within the local radio environment.”

Community members can comment by email to jason@niles.ca or by mail to: Jason Niles, Land Use Agent, Vendor to Freedom Mobile Inc., 131 Menzies Street, Victoria, BC, V8V2G4.

Castlegar News has reached out for more information regarding the second and third towers as well as information on the project as a whole, but Freedom Mobile has yet to respond. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

