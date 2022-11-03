A Chilliwack doctor has been disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (Stock photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash)

Fraser Valley doctor suspended after sending inappropriate messages to patient

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia handed Dr. Rafet Jhameel a 3 month ban

A Chilliwack doctor has been suspended for three months.

A public notification released Oct. 24 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia notes that Dr. Rafet Jhameel “engaged in inappropriate communication with a patient, including sending flirtatious and sexualized messages during the course of the physician-patient relationship.”

Jhameel and the College’s Inquiry Committee reached a consent agreement dated Oct. 5, 2022 that will see him pay a $5,000 fine, accept a formal reprimand and face other consequences. Jhameel has agreed to not initiate or pursue social contact with patients outside the clinical setting.

He will participate in education in the area of ethics, boundaries and professionalism and he’ll be required to participate in assessment and counselling with a College-approved psychiatrist and/or psychologist.

According to the public notification, “The Inquiry Committee was critical of the registrant’s admitted conduct and concluded that his engagement in improper electronic communication with the patient displayed a lack of insight. The Inquiry Committee noted that the conduct was contrary to the College standard Sexual Misconduct and determined that a disciplinary outcome was appropriate.”

The College is the licensing and regulatory body for all physicians and surgeons in the province.

Find the full notification online at cpsbc.ca/files/public-notifications/2022-10-24-Jhameel.pdf

