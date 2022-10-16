Four new trustees elected to School District 8 board

There was significant turnover at the board

School District 8 will have four new trustees.

Julie Bremner and Murray Shunter were elected to be the trustees for the City of Nelson/Bealby Point on Saturday at the end of the B.C. General Local Elections.

They will be first-term trustees after Bill Maslechko and Sheri Walsh opted not to run for re-election.

Bremner led with 1,417 votes, followed by Shunter at 1,243. Other candidates included Tricia Braun (638), Lesley Garlow (431), Tamara Ziemer (272) and Kathy Krulitsky (212).

In Creston, Kathy Etheridge will serve as a new trustee after winning 786 votes. She defeated Clements Verhoeven (598).

South Rural Zone, which also elects two trustees, opted to keep one incumbent and boot another.

Allan Gribbin will return to the board with 585 votes. The result will be poorly received by the district, which in the days before the election released a statement saying it had spent $46,518 in legal expenses due to Gribbin’s conduct during his term.

He’ll be joined by newcomer Mary Jayne Blackmore, who secured 672 votes. Incumbent Cody Beebe was on the outside looking in with 557 votes.

Three other incumbents will be returning.

Board chair Lenora Trenaman was re-elected to Crawford Bay/East Shore/North Shore. Trenaman had 445 votes to beat challenger David Feldman (403).

Sharon Nazaroff was re-elected to Slocan Valley/Bonnington with 396 votes over Emily Duggan (214).

Dawn Lang will also return to the Kaslo/North Rural Zone seat. She was voted back in with 419 votes, more than challenger Dustin East who finished with 217.

They will be joined by incumbent Susan Chew, who won Salmo/Taghum/Blewett by acclamation.

READ MORE:

• ‘Let’s do it together’: Janice Morrison elected Nelson’s mayor

• Diana Lockwood re-elected as Salmo’s mayor

• Cheryl Graham wins Area E election by 10 votes

• Hans Cunningham returns as Area G director

• Kootenays votes: 2022 results

Election 2022