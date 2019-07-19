Four in custody after armed robbery, suspects linked to other recent crimes

Four people are in custody after Cranbrook RCMP responded to a robbery involving a firearm that occurred on July 16.

A delivery person was approached by three individuals in the early morning hours of July 16. One of them brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded items from him. The suspects then made off with the driver’s cash and pizza.

Police sought the assistance of the public and they were able to obtain video footage of the subjects. Warrants were then approved for RCMP to search three residences. Three youth suspects were arrested.

While waiting outside, one of the suspect’s mother entered the residence and removed evidence from the scene and was then arrested herself. All four suspects remain in custody.

While conducting their search of the residences, police discovered evidence from other crimes committed over the past few weeks. New charges are therefore being considered.

“Cranbrook RCMP worked tirelessly in an effort to get these youth in custody before anyone got hurt,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “We are thankful to the community for providing us with video surveillance which aided us in getting charges against these individuals.”

So far, Robbery with a Firearm charges have been approved for the three youth suspects, while the mother, Jhana Maja Bradshaw is in custody on charges of Obstruction of Justice. A court hearing will be held later today.

Previous story
Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary
Next story
Canada joins global pact to stop illegal fishing trade, plans more inspections

Just Posted

Red’s Bakery offering homestyle baking in Crawford Bay

Since 2016, Red’s Bakery has offering homestlye baking on Kootenay Lake’s East Shore…

LETTER: Expanding rat population in Creston

To the Editor: On July 10, my wife found a dead rat… Continue reading

Kootenay Lake East Shore events celebrating history, arts and culture

Starbelly Jam, East Shore Community Culture Day and Museum Days celebrating Kotenay Lake life…

UPDATED: RCMP confirm one death in accident

Two motorcycles ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer on highway near Cranbrook

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Most Read