FortisBC Recommissions pilot programs for RDCK community

The Creston and District Community Complex is located on 19th Avenue North. (Advance file)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) will be entering into three participation agreements with FortisBC for a recommissioning pilot program to identify and undertake energy efficiency projects at the Creston and District Community Complex, Nelson and District Community Complex, and Castlegar and District Community Complex (through Community Sustainable Living Service S105) from Nov. 25-Dec. 30, 2020.

The program will provide a valuable opportunity to understand the complexes’ energy use, the current operational needs and gaps with energy consumption. FortisBC is offering this opportunity at no cost to the RDCK.

There is no requirement for the RDCK to implement any of the projects recommended in the report. The program will be delivered through on-site investigations, meetings, and phone calls. The time involved for RDCK staff is expected to be no more than two days spread out over 12 months.

For further information on the recommissioning pilot program go to https://bit.ly/344TVHx.

In other RDCK news:

Recreation Commission no. 9 recreation grants were given to:

• Boswell and District Farmers Institute (Toilet pump out) $450

• Boswell and District Farmers Institute (Insurance) $1,350

• Boswell Memorial Hall Society (Yoga Class Mileage) $1,500

• Crawford Bay Elementary Secondary School $2,000

• East Shore Trail and Bike Association (Insurance) $1,360

• Gray Creek Hall Society (Insurance/Heating) $1,800

• Gray Creek Historical Society (Museum Displays) $1,000

• KC Bays Potluck (Decorations/Gifts) $300

• Riondel Community Campground Society (Roofing material for playhouse) $900

• Riondel and District Curling Club (Fees BC) $1,261

• South Kootenay Lake Community Services Society (Insurance/Entertainment/Food) $645

Recreation commission no. 9 is a local commission established by the RDCK board to operate the Recreational Program Local Service in Area A between Riondel and Cow Creek (north of Kuskonook).

The recreation commission has the mandate to carry out recreational programming activities and provide financial contributions to groups providing recreational programs on behalf of the commission.