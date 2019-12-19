Former Toronto private school students sentenced to two years’ probation in sex assault case

Charges against two other students have been dropped, while another one has pleaded guilty

Three former students of an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto accused of assaulting and sexually assaulting two fellow students on campus have been sentenced to two years of probation.

The teens pleaded guilty in October to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

One of the teens, who recorded one of the sex assaults on his cellphone, also pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

Family members hugged the three boys and some cried after the judge’s sentencing decision came down in a Toronto courtroom this morning.

None of the accused or the victims can be identified due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The scandal erupted at St. Michael’s College School in November 2018 when police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and assault on campus.

Investigators said they uncovered eight incidents and proceeded with charges against seven boys for three of those incidents.

The charges against two other students have been dropped, while another one has pleaded guilty and also received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time.

The seventh teen is scheduled to go to trial next year.

The Canadian Press

