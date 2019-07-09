Former prime minister Jean Chretien participates in an interview in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien in hospital in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Organizers of a trade conference in Hong Kong say former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien has been taken to hospital there.

Tung Chee-hwa, a former leader of the semi-independent Chinese territory, told attendees at the U.S.-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum that Chretien arrived for the conference feeling poorly and was hospitalized as a precaution.

In a transcript of Tung’s opening remarks posted to the conference website, Tung says “we think it is going to be all right.”

He says the two were supposed to have breakfast Tuesday morning.

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003.

Expanding trade with China was a theme in Chretien’s time in office and he’s continued working on business links between China and North America since he went back to private life.

ALSO READ: Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if elected

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report
Next story
MPs not running again will get paid around $1.6 million in severance

Just Posted

RCMP respond to numerous alcohol-related issues

Police received 115 calls for assistance from June 28 to July 9.

Flood Mapping Study underway across the Regional District of Central Kootenay

This summer the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is undertaking region-wide… Continue reading

Censure of School Trustee Al Gribbin

At a closed meeting held on June 25 the board of School… Continue reading

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Search paused for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

Most Read