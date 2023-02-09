Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Former B.C. premier John Horgan stepping down from provincial politics

Horgan received a standing ovation Thursday afternoon in the provincial legislature

Former premier John Horgan said goodbye to provincial politics Thursday afternoon with a farewell speech that drew a lengthy standing ovation from the provincial legislature.

“I’m so fortunate to have this opportunity,” he said. “How did I get to be so lucky?”

New Democrats elected Horgan as their leader in 2014. A confidence-and-supply agreement with B.C. Greens under then-leader Andrew Weaver made Horgan B.C.’s 36th premier in summer 2017, after voters had delivered a split election verdict in the spring election of 2017.

While B.C. Liberals under then-premier Christy Clark won 43 seats, Horgan’s arrangement with Weaver and his two fellow B.C. Green MLAs allowed Horgan to head a NDP minority government. A confidence vote had defeated Clark’s caretaker government, ending 16 years of B.C. Liberal governments.

Horgan then translated his minority government into a majority government in October 2020 when New Democrats added 16 more seats. B.C. Liberals finished with 28 seats, while the B.C. Greens were left with two.

Horgan’s move triggers a byelection in his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca, where voters first elected him in 2005. He won the riding with almost 67 per cent of cast votes in 2020. While the boundaries of the riding have changed, experts consider the area ‘safe’ for New Democrats.

More to come…

