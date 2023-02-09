Footlighters seeking community help for costume, set storage

If you are interested in supporting live entertainment in Creston, now is the time to step up to help.

Footlighters Theatre Society has sent out a plea to the community for space to store the numerous sets, costumes, and props used at every show. Due to unforeseen circumstances, their current storage space is no longer available.

The group is in desperate need of a 128 square foot space (such as an 8×16 seacan), preferably covered and insulated, at no cost. Previously, Footlighters paid for a storage unit at a discounted rate of approximately $1,300 per year, but they are in need of something much more affordable.

“We’ve lost our storage, and if we have to pay, it puts our future shows and musicals at risk,” said Footlighters member Jason Smith. “Without the sets and costumes, it makes pulling off any show far more difficult, especially period dramas and musicals.”

Buying the rights for each play is a big expense, at a few thousand dollars a pop. On top of that, the production costs add up quickly.

The two biggest plays of the last decade for the Footlighters – The Sound of Music and Beauty and the Beast – cost $10,000 and $13,000 respectively.

The only source of income is ticket sales from the Footlighters performances. While comedies are by far the most popular, Smith said the actors would like to explore other genres in the future and consider performing a more serious drama.

“People like variety, but anything outside of comedy is a bit more of a risk, so we need to have good finances to pull it off,” he said.

If you might have a storage space that works for the Footlighters, please contact Darren at 250-885-5022.

The best way to support the Footlighters and keep live entertainment alive in the Creston Valley is by coming out to see the next show. From March 23 to 26 at the Kootenay River Auditorium, Footlighters will present a comedy called Check Please about a series of disastrous blind dates.

Creston Valley