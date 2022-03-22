Footlighters hosting auditions for next comedy show

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society

Jewel thieves, seven missing diamonds, and a failing restaurant are a recipe for hilarity in “Million Dollar Meatballs”, the next production by Footlighters Theatre Society.

“We looked at a lot of scripts before choosing this one,” said director Jason Smith. “It’s just so ridiculously funny and will be great fun for audiences of any age.”

Footlighters will host auditions for the production starting at 1 p.m. on March 27 at the Kootenay River Secondary School Theatre, including cold readings from the script. A cast of 12 is required, with roles available for four males, four females, and four more that can be either.

The farcical play involves two bumbling jewel thieves, Beans and Frankie, on the run from the Officers Smith and Wesson. They hide in Chez Monyeu, badly run by the permanently flustered Sue Dujour, where chef Gordon Ramrod has just quit, and the city’s most powerful restaurant critic, Cecil Blueblood, is about to arrive. Mistaking the thieves for famous French chefs, the owner insists that they make their renowned “Million Dollar Meatballs” for the tough-minded critic.

Roles of all sizes are available, with the thieves and Duour having the highest line count, and several characters having far fewer lines.

“There is a part in this show for all levels of experience,” said Smith. “And we’re going to make it even more fun by setting this play in the 1970s — a disco-era comedy.”

Comedy has been a key to recent Footlighters productions, with “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!” and this weekend’s “Bloody Murder” bringing some joy back to the Kootenay River Theatre, which didn’t host a performance for two years due to the pandemic.

“We wanted this season’s productions to make the audience laugh,” said Smith. “And Million Dollar Meatballs will definitely do just that.”

For more information, please contact Smith at 250-428-9553.

READ MORE: Creston’s Footlighters promise laughs aplenty at ‘Bloody Murder’ show

Creston Valley