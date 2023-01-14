Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Saturday evening (Jan. 14) into Sunday morning for much of the province.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring, states Environment Canada in the advisory issued at 5:37 pm Jan. 14.

“Conditions are favourable for areas of dense fog to develop and persist tonight. An impulse will bring showers and flurries to the southern Interior starting Sunday morning,” notes the advisory.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The foggy conditions are expected to persist Saturday evening to Sunday morning for southern, and to near noon or early afternoon for central and northern Interior.

The weather has been unseasonably warm in recent days in the Interior.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherTravel tips & advisories

Previous story
UPDATE: Dangerous avalanche around Revelstoke due to unpredictable snowpack

Just Posted

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. File photo
Valley Views: Why all the fuss?

Thomas Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
Creston RCMP looking for man with outstanding warrant

Senior Environmental Coordinator James Crossman releases a hatchery-origin juvenile white sturgeon into the Columbia River. Photo: BC Hydro
Sturgeon habitat restoration resumes at Arrow Lakes Generating Station

Nelson Police Department Sgt. Corey Hoy and an onlooker embrace Thursday as a convoy carrying Const. Wade Tittemore’s body arrived in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer