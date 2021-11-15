Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Merritt residents asked not to use water, evacuation order issued due to flooding

Evacuation order issued for all of Colletteville and the wastewater treatment plant has failed

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Residents of Merritt are asked not to use water until further notice.

The wastewater treatment plant in Merritt has failed, due to flooding from the Coldwater River.

Flushing a toilet or running a faucet will result in it backing up into the home.

_______

Flooding along the Coldwater River has prompted an evacuation order in Merritt.

An initial order issued by the city in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 15, was for residences along the river’s 200 year flood plain, South of Nicola Avenue. Affected residents were asked to leave the area immediately.

An updated order released at just before 7 a.m. specified the evacuation was for all of Colletteville.

“Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose,” reads the latest order. “Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk.

“If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

The city warned all Colletteville residents were required to evacuate, and that the order was being enforced by the RCMP.

Evacuees were asked to proceed north to Kamloops on Highway 5 and register with Kamloops Emergency Support Services located at McArthur Island (1655 Island Parkway).

Limited group accommodations were available at the city’s Civic Centre, with the city working to bring in additional cots.

Read more: Tulameen properties ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Read more: Tulameen fire chief warns of rapidly rising river

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flooding

Previous story
VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Just Posted

(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
PHOTOS: Creston recognizes Remembrance Day

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

School District 8 Trustee Allan Gribbin. (Black Press file photo)
School District 8 issues statement on laptop procurement process

The Michaud Creek wildfire as it reaches the boundary of the Kutasewich property. Submitted photo
‘I had to do it’: A Castlegar couple’s fight to save their property from wildfires