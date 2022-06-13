A resident captured this photo Duhamel Creek near Six Mile on Sunday. The rising creek has placed the nearby community on evacuation alert. Photo: Dennis Paradine

Flood watch for Kaslo River, Slocan River, waterways near Nelson and Creston

River and stream levels are rising and will approach or exceed bankfull

A flood watch has been extended to parts of Kaslo River, Slocan River and tributaries near Nelson and Creston.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said in a release Monday that river and stream levels are rising and will approach or exceed bankfull.

Kaslo River below Kemp Creek and Slocan River near Crescent Valley were singled out as areas to watch.

The watch follows the Duhamel Creek area near Six Mile being placed on an evacuation alert Sunday. Snowfall warnings have also been issued for Monday evening and Tuesday morning on the Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit.

Environment Canada says 30-to-55 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Monday through Tuesday.

In the East Kootenay, a flood watch has been issued for Elk River near Fernie. High streamflow advisories have also been issued for Upper Columbia waterways including Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke.

Landslides and floods can be reporting to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre by calling 1-800-663-3456. The RDCK also makes sandbags and sand available to residents. Pick up locations are available at www.rdck.ca/befloodprepared.

