Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

One of two victims in a fatal plane crash north of Port Hardy on Friday, July 26, 2019, is brought to the mainland by air ambulance. Four people died in the incident, and five survived with varying injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo/Black Press Media)

The charter flight company that owns the float plane involved in a fatal crash north of Port Hardy on Friday said it is working with authorities to determine what caused the plane to go down.

Seair Seaplanes offers scenic tour flights across B.C. The company said in a statement on Friday evening that the “serious accident” on Addenbroke Island involved one of its Caravan float planes. The island is roughly 82 kilometres north of Port Hardy, and is uninhabited.

“Our thoughts are with those involved in the crash and their loved ones and are devastated by this fatal accident. We are currently working with first responders and authorities and have immediately suspended all flights,” the Vancouver-based company says.

Four people died aboard the small plane, which was carrying nine people including the pilot, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has confirmed.

The charted plane was heading from Vancouver to Calvert Island when it somehow crashed, around 11 a.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two of the survivors were airlifted to hospital in Vancouver in serious condition, while three others were taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Spokeswoman Shannon Miller said paramedic ground crews and two air ambulance critical care teams had been staged in Port Hardy for survivors of the crash.

Critical care teams are made up of paramedics with the highest level of specialized training, with a focus on acute medical emergencies and air medical responses, she added.

The Transportation Safety Board has deployed investigators to the crash site, as of Saturday morning.

–With files from The Canadian Press

