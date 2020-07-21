Fitness centres in Castlegar, Creston and Nelson re-open at end of month

Drop-ins are prohibited and gym-goers are required to make a reservation up to five days in advance

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is annoucing that indoor weight rooms and fitness centres in Castlegar, Creston and Nelson will be re-opening their doors to the public on July 27.

Drop-ins at each facility are prohibited, and gym-goers are required to make a workout reservation online or over the phone, up to five days in advance. Each centre will offer specific time slots for bookings.

“We are working hard to provide the best experience while keeping everyone safe and healthy,” said Joe Chirico, the general manager of community services at the RDCK. “This is an important step toward many opportunities the RDCK could potentially offer moving into the fall. The goal is to expand the programs, facilities and get people moving while remaining safe.”

Workout sessions are limited to 75 minutes, and each facility will operate at a maximum capacity to allow for strict physical distancing, stated Chirico. The cost for a session will be $7.00 plus tax, with payments only accepted online.

Indoor pools, meeting rooms and arenas will remain closed to the public until further notice.

“The RDCK understands the impact of not having regular indoor recreation programming available; the goal is to re-open areas of the facilities that can be properly monitored and controlled, while abiding by COVID-19 policies and procedures,” said Chirico.

To reserve a time slot at your local facility, go to https://rdck.ca/EN/main/services/recreation.html.

