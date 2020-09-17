Fishing on Kootenay Lake sees increase over summer

Fishing licence sales specific to fishing on Kootenay Lake increased by nearly 30 per cent

Local angling businesses throughout the Kootenay Lake area have observed an increase in both economic activity and fishing boats on the lake this past summer, according to the B.C. Wildlife Federation (BCWF).

“Fishing licence sales specific to fishing on Kootenay Lake have increased by nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous five–year average for April to August,” said BCWF in a Sept. 17 press release. “This increase is entirely due to local anglers as licence sales to non-resident anglers have substantially declined.”

From July to August, over 5,500 rainbow and bull trout heads were entered into draws for monthly prizes valued at $1,000, which were offered through the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program (KLAIP), a product of the BCWF and its local member club, the West Arm Outdoors Club.

Kootenay Lake temperatures are dropping as fall draws closer, and BCWF said that this means that rainbow trout will begin to move towards the surface once again and become more active.

“There is a possibility that rainbow and bull trout size may have slightly increased, with a few now possibly up to 10 pounds,” said Harvey Andrusak, the past BCWF president.

“This may be too optimistic, but temporary reduction of trout numbers is expected to result in more kokanee surviving to spawn, which in turn will result in more food for the trout to grow. If all goes according to plan, then within five years anglers could once again enjoy fishing for trout that historically used to be 15-25 pounds in size.”

