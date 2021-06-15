TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier

TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier

First 5G tower in Trail proposed for placement in popular park

TELUS has a consultation process open until June 28

A 5G tower on track for installation near a popular Trail park had a nearby resident contacting the Trail Times voicing concern over this newest technology.

“I’m a resident of Shaver’s Bench and I just found about a proposed 5G tower that TELUS wants to erect in Pople Park,” he began, requesting anonymity. “I have spoken to many residents in that area and not one of them wants this tower erected.”

He sited lack of environmental studies as extremely problematic as well as the sheer size of the tower and, as 5G uses higher frequency radio waves, the fact that children and other residents live nearby.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

The Times contacted the telecommunications giant regarding 5G technology and what is involved in the process to move forward with such new technology.

“TELUS is planning to make a significant investment to enhance wireless coverage in Trail in direct response to demand from the community,” TELUS spokesperson Liz Sauvé replied.

“The municipality has engaged us to explore locations for a new cell tower, and the public consultation process for our proposal is underway.”

If constructed, this new tower will improve the overall wireless coverage throughout the city, making service more reliable and faster for all TELUS customers, Sauvé continued.

“The consultation process runs until June 28; we look forward to hearing feedback from residents and answering their questions, and will keep the community updated as we move forward.”

5G is the next evolution of wireless services from the current 4G LTE network in Trail, and this new cell tower will enable 5G service throughout the community if constructed.

“Improving coverage throughout Trail is not only important for residents and businesses to stay connected to what matters to them the most whether at home or on the go, but it also enhances public safety,” Sauvé said.

“More than 70 per cent of all phone calls to 911 these days come from a cell phone.”

Last month, TELUS announced a commitment to invest $13 billion in infrastructure and operations across B.C. through 2024, including bringing “blistering-fast” 5G network speeds to connect more than 187 communities to 5G by the end of 2021.

TELUS’ 5G network currently serves customers across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and in Victoria. Later this year, the company plans on expanding to more communities across the Interior, Kootenays, and Northern B.C.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

How does 5G work?

Fifth generation — or 5G — networks are digital cellular networks for which the service area is divided into small geographical cells. The 5G signal is achieved partly by using new higher-frequency radio waves in addition to the low and medium band frequencies used in previous cellular networks. Already implemented in certain areas across Canada with median download speeds up to 169.46 Mbps, 5G runs 205 per cent faster than 4G download speeds. 5G is described as an entirely new, flexible network that will interface with all existing and evolving generations of wireless technology to come. Due to increased bandwidth, it is expected 5G networks will soon be used as general internet service providers for laptops and desktop computers, and also will make possible new applications in the internet of things (IoT). IoT refers to the network of physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.

TELUS proposal

TELUS is proposing to construct a 52.3 meter tall monopole tower at a municipal-owned property known as Pople Park. All of the equipment necessary to operate this facility will be housed within a fenced compound located at the base of the tower. The tower, if constructed, will provide improved wireless service to the Trail community.

Authority

Although Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has exclusive jurisdiction over the placement of wireless telecommunications facilities, it requires the carriers to consult with the applicable local government and the general public regarding new installations. The public consultation process is intended to provide an opportunity to have questions from property owners addressed while respecting federal jurisdiction over the installation and operation of telecommunications systems.

City of TrailinfrastructureInternet and Telecom

 

Photo: Sheri Regnier

Previous story
Central Mountain Air leaving Castlegar airport in July
Next story
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum & Archives for the last 23 years, wants to welcome visitors to check out their exhibits and programs this summer. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Museum encourages summer visitors to check out programs and activities

After some temporary closures of indoor exhibits due to COVID-19, the museum has re-opened to welcome visitors

(double-click to edit) Daryl Jolly, his wife Kerry Pagdin, their sons Cole Jolly (left) and Graeme Jolly, and their dogs Gracie and Clover. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College arts chair diagnosed with lung cancer, family launches fund drive

In mid-May, Daryl Jolly developed a chest cough and started feeling fatigued.… Continue reading

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier
First 5G tower in Trail proposed for placement in popular park

TELUS has a consultation process open until June 28

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure in hospital after spending time in jail cell

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop ‘appalling’ live horse export, slaughter

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

No more state rules on social distancing, no more limits on capacity, no more mandatory masks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

Most Read