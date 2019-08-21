Firefighters respond to two hay barns on fire near Jaffray

Two hay barns ingnited on a rural Jaffray-area property over Tuesday night, with 20 firefighters responding to the scene, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“We got the call just after midnight and when we arrived on scene both large hay barns were fully involved,” said Dave Boreen, the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire Chief. “We have firefighters from Jaffray, Elko and Baynes Lake on scene along with a tender and three firefighters from the City of Fernie who were called in to assist. The homeowners also played a key role in containing the fire as they used an on site excavator to put in a guard around the fire.”

By the early morning, both fires were considered under control, however, fire personnel will remain on scene Wednesday to put out hot spots.

“This was excellent work by all involved – the firefighters and the residents. These were large fires and with the dry conditions right now, they did incredible work to keep the blaze contained to the two barns,” Boreen added.

The RDEK reports there were no injuries and the cause is not considered to be suspicious.



