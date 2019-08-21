Emergency personnel with the RDEK responded to two hay barn on fire overnight Tuesday.

Firefighters respond to two hay barns on fire near Jaffray

Emergency personnel remain on scene throughout Wednesday to put out hot spots

Two hay barns ingnited on a rural Jaffray-area property over Tuesday night, with 20 firefighters responding to the scene, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“We got the call just after midnight and when we arrived on scene both large hay barns were fully involved,” said Dave Boreen, the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire Chief. “We have firefighters from Jaffray, Elko and Baynes Lake on scene along with a tender and three firefighters from the City of Fernie who were called in to assist. The homeowners also played a key role in containing the fire as they used an on site excavator to put in a guard around the fire.”

By the early morning, both fires were considered under control, however, fire personnel will remain on scene Wednesday to put out hot spots.

“This was excellent work by all involved – the firefighters and the residents. These were large fires and with the dry conditions right now, they did incredible work to keep the blaze contained to the two barns,” Boreen added.

The RDEK reports there were no injuries and the cause is not considered to be suspicious.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering
Next story
Contempt charge against Balfour logging protesters dropped on technicality

Just Posted

KES hosts the Encore program for people aged 55 and up

Encore is an exciting and innovative program offered by Kootenay Employment Services.… Continue reading

UPDATED: MV Balfour ferry returns to service

The 65-year-old ferry had been out of action for a month

RCMP attend a wedding celebration to arrest wedding crasher

Creston RCMP responded to 87 calls for assistance from Aug. 13 -… Continue reading

Rossland council urges minister to kill Jumbo Glacier Resort project

Mayor writes letter panning ski resort on environmental, legal, and economic grounds

Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from Aug 12 – 19… Continue reading

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Most Read