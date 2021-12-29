The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after completing a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after completing a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commander

Fire is believed to have started after Fredericton’s crew forgot to disconnect a temporary bilge pump

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines says the fire that broke out on board HMCS Fredericton last month while the frigate was sailing off the coast of Norway could have been avoided.

Baines tells The Canadian Press in an interview that the Nov. 18 fire is believed to have started after Fredericton’s crew forgot to disconnect a temporary bilge pump that was set up while repairs were being done to the main pump.

The military has said there were no injuries, though Fredericton’s captain has said the fight to put out the fire was challenging due to cramped quarters and rough seas at the time.

Baines says the fact the fire was not the result of a systemic issue in the navy’s frigates is good news, though he admits the 12 warships that make up the fleet are starting to show their age.

The Halifax-class frigates entered service in the 1980s and have been plagued by a number of fires and other problems in recent years, but aren’t due to start being replaced with new vessels until the early 2030s.

Baines says he is working with other parts of government to make sure the fleet gets the upgrades and repairs it needs to continue protecting Canada and operating overseas until replacements are in the water.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out on Canadian warship off coast of Norway while leading NATO force

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Armed Forces

Previous story
‘Immediate need’ for blood donations during holiday season
Next story
2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. An official opening of the new school was held on Thursday near the now shuttered former school which was built on a cemetery in the 1940s. The cemetery was used as a potter’s field where the bodies of prisoners, the poor and unidentifiable residents were buried. The land was also used by Indigenous, Chinese and Sikh communities to bury those who died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.
Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?