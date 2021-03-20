Fire destroyed an apartment building on 7th Avenue in Castlegar Saturday morning. Photo: Betsy Kline

Fire destroyed an apartment building on 7th Avenue in Castlegar Saturday morning. Photo: Betsy Kline

Fire destroys Castlegar apartment building in one of three fires Saturday morning

Four-unit building on 7th Avenue completely destroyed

Fire destroyed an apartment building in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue in Castlegar early Saturday morning.

Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) was called to a vehicle fire at the site shortly after midnight on March 20. By the time they arrived, the vehicle, which was parked right next to the building and underneath an overhang, was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to the building.

At 8:30 a.m. the fire was still smouldering and plans were being made to bring in an excavator to knock down the building.

Fire chief Sam Lattanzio says the structure is too unstable to send firefighters back in.

All occupants of the four-unit complex were safely evacuated. Residents of an adjacent six-unit apartment building were also evacuated as a precaution.

Lattanzio says he does not suspect the fire is suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, shortly after 5 a.m. a second fire call came in.

That fire turned out to be a burning blanket on the bike racks at Kootenay Savings Credit Union on 20th Street.

Lattanzio suspects a homeless person may have been sleeping there when the blanket caught fire.

The third fire call came in at 6:20 a.m. It was located on the property behind the Chevron in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue.

Lattanzio said when they arrived on scene, a homeless camp was on fire. The fire had spread to a tent, camping equipment and other materials.

All of CFD’s units — four fire trucks and two command vehicles — responded to the fires, as well as fifteen firefighters.

The apartment fire took place about 100 metres away from the Yew Street property where three fires have taken place in the last nine months.


Most Read