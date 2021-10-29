6 injured, 2 in critical condition following fiery multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is calling the crash on the Coquihalla, south of Merritt near Coldwater Road, a ”significant motor vehicle incident” which involved several vehicles.

Two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene alongside five paramedic ground crews, police and firefighters.

There are reports of at least three vehicles involved, including a transport truck.

According to BCEHS, there are six patients in need of care, with two needing to be airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

“Four patients were in serious condition and transported by ground ambulance to hospital,” said Shannon Miller with BCEHS.

Highway 5 remains closed with DriveBC updating the road condition at 3:30 p.m.

____

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Travellers can now use B.C. service to get federal vaccine passport

Just Posted

Veteran Chuck Page, Mayor Ron Toyota, and President Joe Nadon of the Creston Legion pose together after the presentation of the first poppy of the season. Toyota holds up a commemorative 100th anniversary pin released this year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Legion launches annual poppy campaign for Remembrance Day

A new electric school bus will be coming to Creston. (File photo by Ted S. Warren)
New electric bus coming to Creston school community

After historical, structural, and health and safety assessments, stabilization and other conservation efforts, the Trust is now pausing work on the grain elevators in Creston to seek other funding partners. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Basin Trust)
Grain elevator restoration on pause in Creston, while Trust seeks funders

This map from the B.C Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 17 to 23.
COVID-19 cases continue to decline across West Kootenay