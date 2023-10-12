Festival brings Kootenay coffee culture to life at Trail mall on Saturday

Mingle over a cup of joe at Waneta Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A celebration of the South Kootenay’s rich coffee industry is approaching with the debut of the Trail District Chamber of Commerce’s Kootenay Coffee Festival this fall. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Trail and District Chamber of Commerce

****************************************************

Waneta Plaza will be abuzz with the welcoming aroma of roasted coffee beans this fall when the annual Kootenay Coffee Festival (KCF) debuts.

Excitement is brewing for the much-anticipated Trail & District Chamber of Commerce signature event showcasing 30 vendors, from independent roasters to “coffee accessory” artisans.

A celebration of the South Kootenay’s vibrant coffee industry, this new annual festival aims to satisfy every palate, offering a diverse range of international beans from Kenya to Guatemala to Colombia and more.

“You can really taste the subtle differences in these beans because of factors like the continent they came from and the different types of environment they were grown in,” says local Food Business Coach Mandi Lunan, festival co-organizer. “It’s really interesting how much that and how they’re roasted affects the flavour. All these different skills and strategies make each blend special.”

Local Food Business Coach Mandi Lunan, festival co-organizer, invites the public to sample the caffeinated and decaf bounty via a mini KCF-branded coffee mug on a lanyard during the main event on Saturday, Oct. 14. Photo: Submitted

Families and individuals of all ages are invited to taste-test the rich brews on offer, sampling the caffeinated and decaf bounty via a mini KCF-branded coffee mug on a lanyard during the main event on Saturday, Oct. 14. Alongside free tastings, the public is invited to visit vendors to play a special festival-themed bingo for a chance to win prizes.

“The many wonderful independent roasters of the Kootenays will be the feature of the festival, but we’ll also have vendors with pastries, snacks, pottery, and products for brewing coffee,” explains Lunan. “Coffee is a big part of this community, popular pre and après skiing or biking. It’s really important to showcase the local artisans who bring coffee culture to life.”

To kick off the festival, vendors and sponsors are invited to a meet-and-greet on Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. This networking opportunity welcomes vendors to connect and develop business relationships with their peers.

“We want to foster networking and partnership in our coffee community and let everybody hang out the night before to get to know each other,” says Lunan. “The small business world is a village and the Chamber helps build that village. KCF is a place for folks to forge partnerships, share information, and make some friends. A lot of these festivals create what I call the ‘summer camp effect,’ or a kind of friendship accelerator in the industry.”

Sponsored by industry-connected organizations, KCF is spearheaded by a team of professionals and business owners well-seasoned in the event world. Vendors will be provided a comprehensive marketing strategy tailored to each business, including a digital media kit, local radio, print, and online newspaper ads, and will benefit from access to promotion through the Chamber and other community networks and social media platforms.

“The importance of developing Chamber signature events is to build awareness around various business sectors like the coffee industry, which is so relatable in the South Kootenay,” says Chamber Executive Director Erika Krest. “We want to celebrate our unique coffee community in this beautiful region we call home.”

The public is invited to quench their thirst and mingle over a cup of joe at Waneta Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of TrailLocal Business