The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix

BC Ferries calls press conference to advise of Coastal Renaissance’s problems

UPDATE: A Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry could be out of service for weeks.

BC Ferries called a press conference Thursday, Aug. 17, to advise that the Coastal Renaissance vessel’s mechanical problems won’t be a quick fix.

More to come.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Engine troubles have led to a number of ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen today.

In a service notice, BC Ferries announced that the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ferries departing Duke Point ferry terminal and the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen terminal on Thursday, Aug. 17, have been cancelled due to mechanical difficulties with the Coastal Renaissance vessel.

All other sailings are anticipated to depart as scheduled, said BC Ferries, and it is working to rectify the situation.

Customers with reservations will be contacted about the cancellations and if space is available they will be added to sailings later in the day.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said more updates will be provided when information becomes available.

Meanwhile, crew shortages have caused sailing cancellations on the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route and the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

For more information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Eby says BC Ferries weekend performance ‘not acceptable’


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
N.W.T. sending 55 hospital patients, care home residents to B.C.
Convoys, airport lineups: Yellowknife residents leave city as fire creeps closer

