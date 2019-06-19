Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth seized in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Weapons and case seized as well

The Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP executed five search warrants on June 18 after a lengthy drug investigation. Four warrants were executed in Kimberley, two residences and two vehicles. One warrant was executed in Cranbrook.

Two people were arrested in Kimberley and several detained in Cranbrook. A significant quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines were located and seized. In addition, there was a replica hand gun, rifle and other weapons seized. Cash was also seized.

The Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction unit handled the investigation and they were assisted by Cranbrook and Kimberley General Duty members, the General Investigation Section members and the Police Dog Service.

Police say concerned citizens provided valuable information which furthered this investigation.

Police will be recommending numerous charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, said an RCMP press release.

“The execution of the search warrants was the result of several months of investigation. Those involved in the drug trade often work between several communities which makes investigations often complex”. Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

“The team effort resulted in the successful arrest and seizure of harmful drugs in our communities.” S/Sgt Barry Graham, Cranbrook Detachment Commander.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Just Posted

Summer solstice evening market

Celebrate the bounty the valley has to offer on June 21 from 4-9 pm at Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston.

Retail cannabis in Creston

The Sticky Leaf Cannabis Shop is the only retail cannabis outlet in the Creston Valley.

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 14 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 14 calls from, June 11-17 as reported… Continue reading

Four fires still burning in West Kootenay

More than 25 fires were started by lightning in the last week.

Obscene phone calls keep RCMP busy

Several cases involved a number of obscene phone calls made to a Creston business.

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth seized in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Weapons and case seized as well

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read