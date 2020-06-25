A woman with a mask on walks across View Street in Victoria. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

The federal government is providing some clarity around docked Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments.

On June 18, Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) started issuing letters by email to people who applied for CERB through Service Canada. When people first applied, they received two payments – one for $2,000 and then another payment following their initial report.

RELATED: CERB payments docked to account for April advance

The $2,000 payment was an advance of four weeks of the CERB, which “was issued to get money into the pockets of Canadians as quickly as possible,” said Megan Fulton, spokesperson for ESDC, in an email.

RELATED: UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Because of this advance, starting on the week of June 8, people who received the full $8,000 initial CERB entitlement will not receive a regular CERB payment.

According to Fulton, people collecting CERB will receive money again at the beginning of July in support of the extension of CERB by an additional eight weeks, so long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer
Next story
Canada’s proportion of COVID longterm care deaths double that of other countries: study

Just Posted

Rural businesses face RDCK recycling rollback

Industry, business and institutions may need to rethink their waste management

Kootenay trail and community development projects receive provincial funding

The forestry ministry is providing $14 million in grants

SAR crews find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

‘I didn’t want to go home’: International students, homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

RDCK publishes 2019 payments to businesses, organizations and staff

Public document details salaries, expenses, and grants

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Canada’s proportion of COVID longterm care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Most Read