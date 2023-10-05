Federal government funds tourism infrastructure projects in Kootenays

$525,000 is coming from the federal government for rehab of the second of Creson’s historic grain elevators. CBT file

The government of Canada is investing over $4.7 million in Southern Interior communities to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experience. Kimberley, Creston and Fernie are three of the communities who will receive some of the funding.

Kimberley and Creston are receiving funds through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The City of Kimberley is receiving $750,000 for their current revitalization of the Platzl parking lot area. The project includes additional parking, new lighting, bike racks, park benches and infrastructure work.

The Columbia Basin Trust, will receive $525,000 for rehab of the historic red grain elevator in Creston. The CBT purchased the grain elevators, two of only four wooden grain elevators left in all of British Columbia, in 2021 and began restoration work.

Funding is also coming from the Tourism Relief Fund.

Under this fund, Tourism Fernie will receive $36,232 to improve accessibility to winter tourism activities.Project work includes purchasing snowmobiles and snow grooming equipment for trail systems and parking, improved signage and accessibility.

“From world-class ski hills and wineries to spectacular lakes, the Southern Interior is home to some of British Columbia’s most beautiful spaces and top tourism destinations. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences in this region will not only help bring people together, it will help businesses create jobs right in their communities so they can thrive for years to come,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs both launched in the summer of 2021.

