Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister

Accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament

Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.

“Canada’s national handgun freeze takes effect today!” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino wrote on Twitter. “It is now illegal to buy, sell or transfer a handgun anywhere in Canada.”

In May, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns in order to help quell firearm-related violence.

At the time, Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mendicino were expected to hold a news conference in the Vancouver area later Friday to discuss the move.

However, accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.

The legislation would allow elite sport shooters to continue to buy handguns — an exemption some want expanded to include a wider range of recreational shooters.

Justice Minister David Lametti at a separate event in Montreal also confirmed the regulations had come into effect while criticizing any effort to ease the freeze.

“It is worrisome and even shocking to see an attempt of reducing the extent of this bill and giving more space to handguns,” Lametti said in French.

“We are here exactly to reduce the number of handguns in our streets.”

RELATED: New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today

RELATED: Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control

Federal Politicsgun lawsguns

Previous story
ELECTION 2022: 158 new school trustees elected across B.C.
Next story
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site

Just Posted

A black bear seen in the Kootenays. (Photo by Cynthia Yates)
WildSafe BC: Be bear aware

A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenai River, downstream from Lake Kookanusa, a reservoir that crosses the border between the U.S. and Canada, on Sept. 19, 2014. First Nations and environmentalists are angry the federal and British Columbia governments continue to stonewall American requests for a joint investigation of cross-border contamination from coal mining in southern B.C.'s Elk Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers
First Nations, environmentalists tired of stonewalling over Kootenays selenium probe

In 2021, the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund contributed to the Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society fundraising campaign to acquire the land on the upslope of Cottonwood Lake. (Photo from Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society)
Celebrating the success of the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund – Part 3

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. (File photo)
Valley Views: The Tiny Ship was Tossed