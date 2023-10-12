One man has died and another injured in a tree-falling incident in the Kootenays on Oct. 11, 2023. (Fernie Search and Rescue photo)

One man has died and another injured in a tree-falling incident in the Kootenays on Oct. 11, 2023. (Fernie Search and Rescue photo)

Falling tree kills 1, severely injures another in remote B.C. forest

The men were cutting trees in a remote location in the Kootenays

One man has died and another severely injured after an incident while cutting firewood near Elko, B.C.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a statement Wednesday (Oct. 11) that RCMP members, along with the Elko Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Fernie Search and Rescue were deployed to a remote location east of Waldo Road and south of Baynes Lake. Due to poor reception and incomplete data regarding their GPS location, it took emergency crews some time to find the men, Nielsen said.

“The friends had been cutting down two trees separately, one tree hit the other on the way down and the one tree fell on the deceased.”

RCMP continue to work with the BC Coroner’s Service while they investigate.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 B.C. men from open ocean off Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. to have excellent view of partial solar eclipse this weekend

Just Posted

A celebration of the South Kootenay’s rich coffee industry is approaching with the debut of the Trail District Chamber of Commerce’s Kootenay Coffee Festival this fall. Photo: Submitted
Festival brings Kootenay coffee culture to life at Trail mall on Saturday

College of the Rockies’ Fire Services Training program moving to the College’s Creston campus for fall 2024.
COTR Fire Services Training Academy moving to Creston

Midway Fire/Rescue responded to a truck fire that briefly shut down Highway 3 just west of Midway Tuesday night. Photo: Submitted
Truck fire causes multiple explosions on Hwy. 3 near Midway

The West Kootenay Regional Airport terminal will be getting a major renovation. Photo: Betsy Kline
Three major projects underway at West Kootenay Regional Airport