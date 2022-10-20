A family cycles along Lake Okanagan in Kelowna, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Late summer weather has stretched beyond mid-October for much of the province, but that is expected to change this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A family cycles along Lake Okanagan in Kelowna, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Late summer weather has stretched beyond mid-October for much of the province, but that is expected to change this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Fall set to finally reach B.C., as rain, skiff of snow forecast to replace heat

Rain coming for drought-afflicted Sechelt, overnight temperatures could dip to -11 C in northeast

Environment Canada says unseasonable heat in British Columbia is ending and rain or snow will arrive in some areas as early as Friday.

The weather office says nine temperature records were set Wednesday across the province, including four on Vancouver Island, where a high of 21.5 C in Port Alberni broke the old mark of 20.6 C set 104 years ago.

There were other records in Powell River, Whistler, Pemberton, Trail and in Tatlayoko Lake, west of Williams Lake, but forecasters say the heat will be replaced by the first rain in more than a month, while Interior mountain passes will see a dusting of snow.

Environment Canada predicts the rain and snow will begin Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday as a colder air mass sweeps across the province.

Rain accumulations are expected to be in the double digits on southern Vancouver Island, but little more than one millimetre is forecast by early Saturday in the Sechelt area, where that region’s main water reservoir has fallen to critically low levels, prompting a state of emergency.

More rain is expected Sunday and next week around Sechelt and over the south coast, where the most severe level of drought is in effect, but in northeastern B.C., which is also ranked at Level 5 drought, any precipitation would likely fall as snow because overnight temperatures in some areas could dip to -11 C by Monday.

RELATED: B.C.’s Sunshine Coast declares state of emergency over drought

RELATED: Port Alberni continues to lead B.C’s October heat parade and shatter many records

Climate changeWeather

Previous story
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
Next story
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters appeal their convictions

Just Posted

Mayor Ron Toyota is moving into retirement. (Submitted)
Creston’s mayor retires after 14 years

Owner René Steenkamp, centre, poses with staff at Grater Good. (Submitted)
For the Grater Good: New kitchenware store opens in Creston

Paddle BC aims to promote paddling activities around the province. Photo: Submitted by Paddle BC
Kootenay resident behind launch of Paddle BC initiative

Donald MacPherson is executive director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition. He was in Nelson participating in community discussions about safe supply options. Photo: Tyler Harper
Safe supply issues, solutions discussed at Nelson event