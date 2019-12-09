(Shown in no particular order) Fall Fair President Randy Meyer, Creston Valley Fall Fair committee member Amy White, and B.C. Farmers Market Association board member James Gates

Fall Fair Feast raised $6000 for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program

The second annual Fall Fair Local Food Feast at this year’s 101st Creston Valley Fall Fair was a huge success and raised $6,000.

The proceeds from the community dinner were donated to the local Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, a healthy eating initiative that supports farmers and strengthens food security amongst individuals in need.

“The Fall Fair Feast was a huge success. I am over the top happy with raising $6000 for the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program,” said Amy White, Creston Valley Fall Fair committee member.

Also benefiting from the $6000 is the local farmers that sell local healthy fruits, vegetables and meat at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market.

“The money will allow 18 additional families the opportunity to participate in the 2020 16-week Local Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program,” said White. “We couldn’t have done this without the generous support of the community. We are grateful to our community sponsors and Valley Community Services, who allocates the coupons to the approved participants.”

The Fall Fair Feast received generous support from the Regional District of Central Kootenay Area B, Fortis BC, Pyramid Builders, Kal Tire, Century 21, Speedy Glass Sunset Seed Company, and many local farms, individuals and businesses.

“With the bounty of local products in our community, we are looking forward to planning another local dinner for next year,” said White.

Also read: Open call for Blossom Festival committee members

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: Watchdog
Next story
In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

Just Posted

Fall Fair Feast raised $6000 for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program

The second annual Fall Fair Local Food Feast at this year’s 101st… Continue reading

LETTER: Yet again, Crestons’ unique concerns and needs are ignored

To the Editor: (Open letter to Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall and Minister… Continue reading

LETTER: Citizens’ Climate Lobby look forward to working with MP Rob Morrison

Last week, a special report by the prestigious medical journal The Lancet… Continue reading

LETTER: Kudos to the Footlighters Theatre Society

Letter to the Editor We write to express our delight and admiration… Continue reading

Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute ends with ratified agreement

The deal was approved by 83 per cent of members

VIDEO: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories, just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

74% of 911 calls are from cellphones, so know your location: E-Comm

Cell tower triangulation generally only narrows location down to the block someone is calling from

No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: Watchdog

Police acted properly when they responded to the first reports of the boy being in distress

320 years since the ‘Big One’ doesn’t mean it’s overdue: B.C. professor

‘It could happen today, tomorrow or 100 years from now’

Would you leave your baby alone to go to the gym? This Canadian dad did

The man identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year

Lawyer competence includes knowledge of Indigenous-Crown history: B.C. law society

All practising lawyers in B.C. will be required to take a six-hour online course covering these areas

Most Read