Fall Fair Feast raised $6000 for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program

(Shown in no particular order) Fall Fair President Randy Meyer, Creston Valley Fall Fair committee member Amy White, and B.C. Farmers Market Association board member James Gates

The second annual Fall Fair Local Food Feast at this year’s 101st Creston Valley Fall Fair was a huge success and raised $6,000.

The proceeds from the community dinner were donated to the local Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, a healthy eating initiative that supports farmers and strengthens food security amongst individuals in need.

“The Fall Fair Feast was a huge success. I am over the top happy with raising $6000 for the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program,” said Amy White, Creston Valley Fall Fair committee member.

Also benefiting from the $6000 is the local farmers that sell local healthy fruits, vegetables and meat at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market.

“The money will allow 18 additional families the opportunity to participate in the 2020 16-week Local Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program,” said White. “We couldn’t have done this without the generous support of the community. We are grateful to our community sponsors and Valley Community Services, who allocates the coupons to the approved participants.”

The Fall Fair Feast received generous support from the Regional District of Central Kootenay Area B, Fortis BC, Pyramid Builders, Kal Tire, Century 21, Speedy Glass Sunset Seed Company, and many local farms, individuals and businesses.

“With the bounty of local products in our community, we are looking forward to planning another local dinner for next year,” said White.

Also read: Open call for Blossom Festival committee members

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter