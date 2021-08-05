Nelson police say fake precious metals are being sold in the area. File photo

Nelson police say fake precious metals are being sold in the area. File photo

Fake gold being sold in West Kootenay

Police are looking for a seller of fraudulent precious metals

The Nelson Police Department is alerting the public about the sale of fraudulent precious metals in the West Kootenay.

With the increase in gold prices, the department has identified several incidents in which fraudulent gold bullion has been sold in the region, especially PAMP Swiss gold bullion and Perth gold bullion.

Jordan David Shepherd is being sought by police. Photo: Submitted

In particular, the police caution the public in purchasing any precious metals from Jordan David Shepherd, 37.

Anyone who has purchased any precious metals from Shepherd is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.

