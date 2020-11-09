B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)

Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Workplace inspections are going to increase as the B.C. government copes with a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Premier John Horgan says.

Additional WorkSafeBC inspectors are being mobilized, along with municipal bylaw staff to step up enforcement of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest restrictions on gatherings and some indoor businesses like exercise classes in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, Horgan told reporters in Victoria Nov. 9.

The stricter measures announced on the weekend for Metro Vancouver are the focus of new enforcement, but Horgan emphasized that a surge in the coronavirus pandemic is being seen in all parts of B.C. and around the world. The “dangerous increase” puts the government’s priority on essential services, including keeping schools open and maintaining surgical services after months of delayed procedures as the health care system braced for the worst of the pandemic, he said.

“If you don’t know people that you’re gathering with, you need to find another way to gather,” Horgan said.

Asked if failing to flatten the COVID-19 curve could mean a return to B.C.’s stricter measures in stage one, which included shutting pubs, hair salons and other businesses, Horgan said: “That’s the end result if we don’t start to see these numbers come down.”

For schools, Horgan said there is a ruling coming from the Labour Relations Board mandating more consultation between teachers, parents and school officials to control the virus.

RELATED: Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions

RELATED: What new orders mean for residents, businesses

Horgan said he is working to get a new cabinet sworn in as quickly as possible, with an eye to having the B.C. legislature sit before the end of the year. A top order of business is to authorize the expenditure of more than $1.4 billion to send pandemic relief payments to all but the highest-earning households, as promised during the election campaign.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau pledges $1.75B to boost high-speed internet in remote communities
Next story
CERB, extra hours and bottle returns: supporting overseas family during the pandemic

Just Posted

Kaydon Booth died after being struck by a loader while working on a logging site near Leppard Creek forest service road on Nov. 14. (File photo)
Scholarship fund launched by family of Creston man killed in 2019 logging accident

“We want these funds to go to kids that may not qualify for traditional academic scholarships, but who have a keen interest in pursuing a career in the trades, first aid or as a first responder.”

Brittny Anderson is the new MLA for Nelson-Creston. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATED: Brittny Anderson wins Nelson-Creston

Anderson came out on top of the final results made public by Elections BC

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston police report: 50 calls for assistance from Nov. 2 to 8

On Nov. 4, RCMP received a call from a resident who said that their Dr. Ho’s personal massager may have been stolen from their residence.

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: nine calls for action between Nov. 2 to 8

On Nov. 7 at 1:02 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East, where three people were later transported to the hospital

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Most Read