EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley
Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A police vehicle drives through a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A truck in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A propane tank in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded section of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) From left, Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford Police chief Mike Serr view a flooded Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Flowing water, tree branches, a propane tank and more could be seen strewn across Highway 1 through Sumas Prairie on Saturday, five days after provincial authorities shut down the key route through the Valley from Chilliwack to Abbotsford due to flooding caused by torrential rains.
A Black Press Media journalist was escorted through the flooded area by a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer on the morning of Nov. 20 for an exclusive tour of the highway between No. 3 and Cole roads.
Approximately five kilometres of the highway is still under water in that section.
There is still no date as to when the section of Highway 1 will reopen.
B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News