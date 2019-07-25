Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant yesterday on several child sexual assault and pornography charges. (RCMP supplied photo)

A former Summerland lifeguard, who is known as Eddie Spaghetti, has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, made an appearance at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

The charges are related to incidents from 2008 to 2014.

READ ALSO: Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

Casavant was a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s. His employment with the municipality came to an end shortly after the police investigation began in November 2018.

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Dorothy Tsui of the Crown Counsel Office in Abbotsford, said the four charges are representative of the 10 charges Casavant was facing.

In addition, lawyers jointly asked the judge for a pre-sentencing report with a psychological component.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 21 and a sentencing date will follow — expected to be in the fall.

Charges against him were laid in May.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000
Next story
Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

Just Posted

Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

Whether to join Recycle BC – that’s still the question

Two wildfires reported in Creston Valley

BC Wildfire Service reported two small wildfires in the Creston Valley on… Continue reading

Cross Country Seeing returning for second year

Ten artists in nine studios in the Creston Valley and the East Shore of Kootenay Lake will once again open their doors to welcome the public on the August long weekend.

Mountie boss asks RDCK directors to go to bat for them at UBCM

Inspector Tim Olmstead is lobbying for local support for increased funding for staff

Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary region credit unions proceed with merger plans

Next step is regulatory application for consent to present merger to members

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read