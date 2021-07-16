The evacuation area for the Michaud Creek fire. Map: RDCK

The evacuation area for the Michaud Creek fire. Map: RDCK

Evacuation orders issued due to fire near Edgewood

Michaud Creek fire has grown dramatically

A fire along the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake has grown drastically, resulting in an evacuation order for several rural properties and an evacuation alert for the community of Edgewood.

The orders were issued by the Regional District of Central Kootenay on Friday evening, July 16.

The evacuation order is for properties within Areas J and K and runs from Bowman Creek along the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake up to Johnston Creek.

The evacuation alert area starts at Johnston Creek and continues north to Highway 6, including the community of Edgewood. Under the evacuation alert, residents and visitors should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The Michaud Creek wildfire was discovered on July 10 and is an estimated 450 hectares. BCWS has determined the cause to be lightning.

The fire is being driven by wind and an abundance of dry fuels, it is moving north on the west side of the Lower Arrow Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On July 15, the fire was only 23 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor and assess the Michaud Creek Fire. Control options are being assessed for this incident and resources are being mobilized.

A dozen fires are burning along Lower Arrow Lake between Castlegar and Edgewood.

More to come …

READ MORE: Trozzo Creek wildfire near Winlaw grows to 670 hectares

READ MORE: B.C. ‘Backcountry closures’ explained

B.C. Wildfires 2021kootenay

Previous story
Mike Wiegele, Blue River heli-skiing industry legend, dies at age 82

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum, poses with Derry the Ford Model T outside of the Farmers’ Market on July 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum, poses with Derry the Ford Model T outside of the Farmers’ Market on July 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Museum celebrates Ford Model T’s 100th birthday

Evacuation orders and alerts are in place near the Michaud Creek fire. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Evacuation orders issued due to fire near Edgewood

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

The Trozzo Creek fire on July 16. Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service
Trozzo Creek wildfire grows to 670 hectares