UPDATE: More properties near Hope evacuated as area wildfire spreads

The Fraser Valley Regional District has ordered all properties highlighted in red to leave immediately as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire draws dangerously close. (Screenshot/Fraser Valley Regional District evacuation order)

The residents of at least a dozen properties in parts of Laidlaw and Hope have been told to get up and leave immediately, as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire draws dangerously close.

The first evacuation order was issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District around midday Sunday (Sept. 11) for those in Electoral Area B. The district said the residents of at least four properties there faced “an immediate danger to life safety and health.”

Specifically, residents of addresses 59100 Laidlaw Road, 59800 Hunter Creek Road, 58970 Laidlaw Road and 594020 Laidlaw Road, as well as any others without official addresses in the highlighted area, have been told they must leave.

A couple hours later, the District of Hope issued its own evacuation order as well. Residents of 59800, 59850, 59895, and 59945 Hunter Creek Road, and 60000, 60100, 60150, 60200 and 60300 Trans Canada Highway have been told to leave.

People are told to close their windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances but leave their fridges and freezers on, and close their gates. They can gather critical items and pets, but are told not to take too much time or bring too much with them. They are also asked to check on neighbours and make sure everyone makes it out safe.

Anyone who needs help leaving from Laidlaw can call the district’s emergency operations centre at 778-704-0400 or, in an emergency, 911. Those leaving from Hope can call 604-869-5671.

Anyone who needs help with lodging can contact missioness@mission.ca or 604-820-3792. All evacuees should register for Emergency Support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca.

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated at 458 hectares as of Sunday morning, and has closed Highway 1 eastbound between Chilliwack and Hope. An air quality advisory is in effect for the area.

