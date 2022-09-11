Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies

BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Residents of a thousand-person town in northeastern B.C. have been told to get up and go, as a 24,000-hectare wildfire creeps closer.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire was first discovered on Aug. 30 and is estimated to be burning about 50 kilometres from the town of Hudson’s Hope.

The district initially issued an evacuation order for a small selection of properties on Sept. 3, but on Saturday (Sept. 10) expanded that order to cover the entire municipality. Further evacuation orders have also been issued in rural areas surrounding the town, in the Peace River Regional District.

Residents have been told to gather their personal belongings and leave immediately. A reception centre and emergency support services are available about an hour’s drive away in Fort St. John.

BC Wildfire Service says crews will be working Sunday to implement a structure protection plan in Hudson’s Hope.

It says higher temperatures throughout the weekend will likely increase behaviour on the already out of control fire.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire is consistently experiencing rapid growth and is still displaying extremely vigorous fire behaviour. The fire has been propelled approx 8 km today by westerly winds and dry conditions. pic.twitter.com/fpmUFNeur7 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 11, 2022

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationnorthernbc