BREAKING: Parts of Okanagan, Similkameen Valley evacuated over cross-border wildfire

The fire has stretched over 200 hectares into Canada now, prompting evacuation orders

Update 10:00 P.M.:

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for parts of the town of Osoyoos and areas in the Similkameen due to a growing wildfire.

There are 732 properties currently under order as of 10 p.m, in Electoral Area B (Cawston) and in Area C (Rural Osoyoos) and a large portion of the Town of Osoyoos.

Members of the RCMP and other first responders are currently working to ensure everyone is evacuated from the affected areas. The full list can be found online at the Regional District’s emergency site.

The Lone Pine Creek – Eagle Bluffs Wildfire crossed over into Canada from the United States earlier on the evening of July 29 and continued to head north.

The BC Wildfire Service said in an email they currently have several initial attack crews, heavy equipment and structure protection personnel assigned to this incident.

The fire has grown to over 2,000 hectares south of the border according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

According to BC Wildfire Service’s map, the fire has cleared 200 hectares in Canada so far.

Original Story:

Evacuation alerts have been issued for 732 properties including much of the Town of Osoyoos due to a growing wildfire that has crossed the U.S. border into Osoyoos.

The properties affected include those in Electoral Area B (Cawston) and in Area C (Rural Osoyoos). The alert covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Hwy 3, west and north along Hwy 3.

The fire is named the Lone Pine Creek and is currently located approximately five kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, and south of the border with the United States. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire has crossed the border into Canada as of 8:15 p.m.

A BC Wildfire Service officer and helicopter are assessing the fire, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The last update on the size of the fire before it crossed the border had it at least 1,000 hectares in size.

The full list of impacted properties can be found online at the emergency.rdos.bc.ca site The wildfire is currently burning on the south side of the Canada-United States border, a wildfire officer and helicopter are assessing the incident.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOsoyoos

