Backdropped by a poster with a European Union flag, a youth wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus walks in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The European Union’s council has re-imposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Emrah Gurel

EU reimposes travel restriction on Canada amid rising pandemic numbers

Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia, were deleted from a list of countries from which travel had been allowed

The European Union’s council has re-imposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.

The Canadian Press has obtained a memo form Council of the European Union, dated Wednesday, that says Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia were being deleted from a list of countries from which travel had been permitted.

The memo says the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.

It says the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.

The memo also says the EU will now allow travel from Singapore.

The Canadian Press

