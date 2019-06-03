Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

A man who had been at large since 2016 was recently taken into custody by Salmon Arm RCMP.

Read More: South Okanagan is Canada’s hot spot today

Read More: Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers made contact with the escapee on May 29 in a shopping centre parking lot. The man did not provide ID to police but looked familiar to one of the officers. They continued to investigate the man’s identity and were able to confirm it by his distinctive tattoos.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Read More: Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Read More: UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous landfill fully extinguished

Along with being unlawfully at large after escaping a provincial institution in 2016, the man also has more than 40 outstanding charges against him from Alberta, Ontario and other Western provinces.

He was remanded back into custody on May 30.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach
Next story
Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Just Posted

Boil water notice rescinded for a portion of Erickson Water System

The RDCK appreciates Erickson water users’ cooperation and patience during the notice.

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 9 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 9 calls from May 28 – June 3.

Lister Centennial Celebration

Past and present Lister residents from around the province will be returning… Continue reading

Program B.C. Air Access grant for Creston Airport

The Creston airport will use the grant funding for an airside storage building.

Plans proceed for new Discovery Centre

The demise of Creston Valley’s much-loved Wildlife Centre appears to be leading… Continue reading

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Most Read