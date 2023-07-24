Mike Graeme took this photo near the Corra Linn dam on June 20. He says there were more than 20 dead fish in a back eddy. Photo: Mike Graeme

Mike Graeme took this photo near the Corra Linn dam on June 20. He says there were more than 20 dead fish in a back eddy. Photo: Mike Graeme

Environment ministry seeks cause of dead fish on Kootenay Lake shore near Nelson

Long-time resident says the numbers are unusual

The Ministry of the Environment says it is investigating a proliferation of dead fish on the shores of Kootenay Lake in the Nelson area.

Nelson resident Nick Diamond says he first noticed dead fish at his sister’s house on Johnstone Road and then at his family property on the beach on the North Shore.

“It’s at a level that I’ve never seen,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to grow up on this beach and we would see the odd dead fish every spring and every summer. Hot summers especially. But not this long. Not this many.”

He said there have been dead fish in those locations for the past 10 days, with about five-to-15 new fish every day. He described most of them as suckers, with a few perch.

Diamond posted these sightings on Facebook and received many replies of similar sightings on shores near Nelson.

In an email, a ministry spokesperson told the Nelson Star that its staff are “actively investigating” the fish deaths.

“The exact cause is still being determined and we are waiting on final results for the oxygen, temperature and water chemistry samples.”


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search continues for 4 people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
Next story
2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

Just Posted

Creston Valley Little League concludes another successful season

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash
B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing

Mike Graeme took this photo near the Corra Linn dam on June 20. He says there were more than 20 dead fish in a back eddy. Photo: Mike Graeme
Environment ministry seeks cause of dead fish on Kootenay Lake shore near Nelson

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?