Enhanced water restrictions in effect for the Erickson, Creston

With rising temperatures during the heat wave, enhanced water restrictions have been put in place for conservation.

As of June 28, mandatory Stage 3 restrictions have been implemented for the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s (RDCK) Erickson Water System. The Town of Creston remains in Stage 2.

The Arrow Creek water treatment plant, which supplies Creston and the Erickson Water System, is experiencing high water usage and critically low reservoir levels.

During the summer months, water consumption increases by up to 50 per cent, and water can be used faster than the Arrow Creek system can refill.

To conserve water, the watering of lawns is now prohibited. Watering of newly seeded lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs is only permitted between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Filling fountains, other decorative features, wading or swimming pools, and outdoor hot tubs is also prohibited.

Watering of gardens, trees, and shrubs with a watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

Commercial agriculture producers are also being asked to conserve water by limiting crop irrigation to between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“The Arrow Creek water treatment plant continues to operate at maximum capacity, and demand is exceeding supply,” said Jason McDiarmid, RDCK utility services manager. “We are requesting that commercial agricultural producers voluntarily reduce their water consumption to help replenish reservoir levels”.

Restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather prevails, or stream flows decline to critically low levels.

For more information on water conservation measures, visit www.rdck.ca/water or www.creston.ca

