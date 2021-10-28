Energy company purchases more land for Fruitvale plant

Construction was originally scheduled for fall 2020, then postponed until spring of 2021.

REN Energy purchased an additional 14.5 acres of land near Fruitvale, which will be home to the second phase of REN Energy’s Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) project.

“We are excited to acquire the final piece of industrial land, which for many decades, was formerly owned by ATCO Industrial Properties,” said Philip Viggiani, President and CEO of REN Energy. “REN Energy intends to become a community partner and leader, by redeveloping these lands with state-of-the-art RNG production plants.

Construction on the plant was originally scheduled for fall 2020, then postponed until spring of 2021.

According to Viggiani, the project will create about 18 months of construction jobs when started, and once construction is complete, the facility will employ about 30 local workers, and create 80 to 90 indirect jobs.

“This will bring significant and sustained employment opportunities back to the Fruitvale area while beginning to meet the CleanBC mandates for 2030 with energy partner FortisBC.”

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is a clean, affordable, and reliable waste-derived carbon neutral fuel that can be used to power homes, businesses, and vehicles.

“I am excited about the potential for economic development and renewable energy in Area A, both of which are priorities for our communities and for the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary as a whole,” said Ali Grieve, Area A director of the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary. “I look forward to hearing about progress on the RNG project as REN Energy moves forward with their plan.”

Greenhouse gas emissions are dramatically reduced to carbon neutral, producing RNG with one of the lowest known carbon intensity in renewable and traditional energy production. By 2025, REN Energy’s RNG plants in B.C will meet 25 per cent of CleanBC’s mandate for RNG, posing exciting new opportunities for the province and the country.

“We’re excited to see REN Energy make concrete steps toward the final goal of producing RNG,” said Scott Gramm, FortisBC manager of renewable gas supply.

“Initiatives like these help us drastically increase RNG supply en route to meeting, and even exceeding, our 30BY30 target, our goal to reduce our customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.”

REN Energy is founded on Environmental Social Governance (ESG) best practices and a global approach towards sustainability. Their approach is grounded in respect for people, communities, and the environment.

All of REN’s projects are largely connected to traditional Indigenous territory and as such, the organization is proud to steward business development that involves true inclusion, respect, and understanding of the community, culture, and traditions.

energy sectorFortisBCKootenays